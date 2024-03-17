NewsLifestylePeople
ED SHEERAN

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With THIS At Mumbai Concert - Watch Fun Video

Ed's Mumbai performance served as the grand finale of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With THIS At Mumbai Concert - Watch Fun Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned British vocalist Ed Sheeran took center stage at a Mumbai concert last Saturday, eliciting enthusiastic cheers from his fans and marking the event a resounding success. The performance was a highlight of his Asia and Europe Tour, where he collaborated with popular Indian artists. Videos capturing his electrifying duet with Diljit Dosanjh quickly went viral across various social media platforms, showcasing their dynamic performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.

A noteworthy moment for attendees was Ed's rendition of his hit song 'Lover' in Punjabi alongside Diljit. Sonali Singh, Diljit's business manager, shared a video of this memorable performance.
Prior to the concert, Diljit had also shared a video with Sheeran on his Instagram profile. Among the notable personalities present at the gig were Bollywood luminaries Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor. The event was organized by BookMyShow Live.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The night before the concert, Farah Khan hosted an extravagant party for the British singer at an upscale Mumbai restaurant. Prominent figures from Bollywood, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Madhuri Dixit, congregated to celebrate with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

During his interaction with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ed experienced firsthand the fervent adulation of King Khan's fans. The two were also photographed as Ed learned Shah Rukh's signature pose. Actor Ayushmann Khurana delighted Sheeran with his mother's homemade 'pinni', a Punjabi dessert, expressing his admiration for the artist's work.

At another gathering, Ed crossed paths with singer Armaan Malik, who shared a video on Instagram showcasing their impromptu dance session. Armaan was seen teaching Ed the dance moves from the song 'Butta Bomma' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed's Mumbai performance served as the grand finale of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!