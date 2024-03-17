Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With THIS At Mumbai Concert - Watch Fun Video

New Delhi: Renowned British vocalist Ed Sheeran took center stage at a Mumbai concert last Saturday, eliciting enthusiastic cheers from his fans and marking the event a resounding success. The performance was a highlight of his Asia and Europe Tour, where he collaborated with popular Indian artists. Videos capturing his electrifying duet with Diljit Dosanjh quickly went viral across various social media platforms, showcasing their dynamic performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.

A noteworthy moment for attendees was Ed's rendition of his hit song 'Lover' in Punjabi alongside Diljit. Sonali Singh, Diljit's business manager, shared a video of this memorable performance.

Prior to the concert, Diljit had also shared a video with Sheeran on his Instagram profile. Among the notable personalities present at the gig were Bollywood luminaries Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor. The event was organized by BookMyShow Live.

The night before the concert, Farah Khan hosted an extravagant party for the British singer at an upscale Mumbai restaurant. Prominent figures from Bollywood, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Madhuri Dixit, congregated to celebrate with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

During his interaction with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ed experienced firsthand the fervent adulation of King Khan's fans. The two were also photographed as Ed learned Shah Rukh's signature pose. Actor Ayushmann Khurana delighted Sheeran with his mother's homemade 'pinni', a Punjabi dessert, expressing his admiration for the artist's work.

At another gathering, Ed crossed paths with singer Armaan Malik, who shared a video on Instagram showcasing their impromptu dance session. Armaan was seen teaching Ed the dance moves from the song 'Butta Bomma' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed's Mumbai performance served as the grand finale of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour.