ED summons Rhea Chakraborty, to appear before agency on August 7

New Delhi: In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. The actress has been asked to appear before the agency on August 7, 2020. 

A few days back, after ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea under Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the financial probe agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and quizzed him. 

Also, Rhea Chakbraborty's CA Ritesh Shah was questioning at its office in Mumbai.

ED came into action after the case was registered by the ED against Rhea and her family members. It was over Rs 15 crore amount which was allegedly spent by Rhea. The sum was withdrawn from Sushant's account, reportedly. 

It was after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.

 

