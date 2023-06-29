topStoriesenglish2628627
NewsLifestylePeople
EID-UL-ADHA 2023

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Mubarak: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Mahesh Babu And others Extend Wishes On Bakrid

Eid Mubarak 2023 Greetings, Celeb Wishes: Many celebrities across film industries thronged social media to wish their fans on Bakrid.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:24 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Mubarak: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Mahesh Babu And others Extend Wishes On Bakrid

Mumbai: From Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, and Abhishek Bachchan to many others, Bollywood celebrities are sharing special wishes on Eid-Al-Adha which is being celebrated today, June 29. It is a wonderful day for Muslims all over the world. On this day, they gather to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on wonderful food. It is a time for families and friends to get together.

For the celebrities, it is a special time and they took to their social media handles to wish their fans, family and friends on this festival. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram stories to wish his fans and friends on the festivity. His message reads, "Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak"

Sunny Deol also tweeted, "#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance."

Emraan Hashmi also wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all !!"

Mahesh Babu mentioned on Twitter, "Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak

Adnan Sami shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Instagram handle, "EID MUBARAK to One & All!!Love & Duas always!!"

Richa Chadha also wished her fans with the message, "Eid Mubarak doston"

Sherlyn Chopra also shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Twitter handle.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Eid-al-adha.. Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak"

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media posted a picture collage with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak".

Akshay Kumar also wished his fans through his Twitter handle and wrote, "#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad