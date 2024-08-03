Eight Films In Eight Years: Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Stardom Across Diverse Genres

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor's acting journey, from her fresh-faced debut in 'Dhadak' to becoming a standout performer tackling diverse roles, is a testament to her evolving craft. Her journey in Bollywood is a story of talent, hard work, mostly, fearless choices.

Janhvi Kapoor's debut into Bollywood was marked by the release of 'Dhadak' in 2018, a romantic drama that received mixed critical reception. Despite this, her potential was evident.

The real turning point came with her portrayal of Gunjan Saxena in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' (2020). Here, she embodied the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat with a blend of vulnerability and steely resolve, earning widespread acclaim for her performance. Critics praised her for bringing depth and authenticity to the role.

Janhvi ventured into horror with Zoya Akhtar's segment in the anthology film 'Ghost Stories' (2020) which showcased her ability to handle intense, atmospheric storytelling. Her performance as a young nurse facing supernatural threats was both convincing and eerie.

In 'Roohi' (2021), Janhvi tackled the challenge of a horror-comedy, playing a dual role that tested her range and comedic timing. Her performance was noted for its energy and effort. This was followed by 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022), a dark comedy where her portrayal of a naive girl drawn into the drug trade was lauded by critics as it reflected her ability to navigate complex narratives with ease.

The survival thriller 'Mili' (2022) pushed the Gen Z star to new heights, both physically and emotionally. Critics and audiences alike admired her for carrying the film's intense, claustrophobic atmosphere on her shoulders, showcasing her resilience and commitment to her project.

'Bawaal' (2023), a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War II, allowed Kapoor to explore her emotional depths - how deep can she go as an actor.

Followed it with 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' (2024), Janhvi played a cricketer, a role that required rigorous physical training and a deep understanding of the sport. Her dedication to embodying the character was evident and appreciated and with the release on Netflix, the film is back in conversation.

She now stars in "Ulajh" (2024), a political thriller that further cemented her status and will put her might behind stories that are unheard and untapped. Playing an Indian Foreign Service officer accused of dissent.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in "Devara" alongside N.T. Rama Rao Jr., an action film anticipated to be a significant milestone in her career. Additionally, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in a Shashank Khaitan film and alongside Ram Charan in another highly anticipated project.