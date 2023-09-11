trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661146
Ekta Kapoor To Attend Toronto Film Festival, ‘Thank You For Coming’ Set For Grand Premiere

'Thank You For Coming' talks about self-love and intimacy. It is led by an ensemble female cast of Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila. 

Ekta Kapoor To Attend Toronto Film Festival, ‘Thank You For Coming’ Set For Grand Premiere Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Known for making bold films, Ekta Kapoor has undoubtedly added a few path-breaking films to her kitty. The famous B-Town Producer is also known as 'Content Czarina'. Time and again, she has encouraged female-centric cinema.

Her wide spectrum of content has made her a prominent figure in the industry. Continuing with the audacious spree, Ektaa backs such stories. Now, Ekta Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of her next content-driven film, 'Thank You For Coming' is set for the its Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.


The film talks about self-love and intimacy. It is led by an ensemble female cast of Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila. Ekta Kapoor along with the cast of the film is expected to attend the event in Toronto.

Ektaa R Kapoor has been at the forefront of intent-driven stories. Previously, Ektaa R Kapoor has made a spot for herself in the Forbes and Fortune List and has added another feather to her cap as she has been announced as the winner of the International Emmy Awards where she will be bestowed with the title of 2023 Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala.

