Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor visits BFF Anita Hassanandani, announces her 'nephew is born'- Watch video

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor have been good friends for several years now. Anita has acted in Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms' various projects like 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat', 'Kohi Apna Sa', 'Lavanya', 'Naagin' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' to name a few.

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor visited her close friend, actress Anita Hassanandani on Wednesday (February 10) at the hospital. Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. 

Ekta shared a video of the two, where the new mum can be seen resting on the bed. In the video, Ekta asks Anita to pose for the camera and announces that her “nephew is born”. Captioning the adorable post, the producer congratulated the proud parents and wrote, “When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy.”

Anita and Ekta have been friends for several years now. Anita has acted in Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms' various projects like ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa’, ‘Lavanya’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to name a few. Ekta had also hosted Anita's baby shower last year. 

It was through Ekta Kapoor's ‘Kkavyanjali' that Anita gained massive recognition. Anita has also acted in several Hindi and Punjabi films. 

Earlier, Rohit had taken to Instagram to share the good news with his friends and family. Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Ankita Bhargava, Rannvijay Singha , Krishna Mukherjee, Ankita Lokhande and Bani J had dropped congratulatory messages on the post. 

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in Goa on October 14, 2013. 

Ekta KapoorAnita HassanandaniRohit ReddyAnita Hassanandani baby boyekta kapoor nephew
