Anita Hassnandani

Ekta Kapoor throws baby shower for her favorite actress. See pics

Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Karan Patel, Sanaya Irani, and many other TV stars were present at the party.

Ekta Kapoor throws baby shower for her favorite actress. See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anitahassanandani

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a baby shower for her favorite actress and close friend Anita Hassanandani. Anita is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Karan Patel, Sanaya Irani, and many other TV stars were present at the party.

Taking to Instagram, Anita, Rohit, Ekta, Karishma among others shared pictures from the bash. Sharing her picture dressed in a yellow maxi dress, Anita wrote, “Bout my perfect babyShower. Thank you my @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor @pegasusfete.”

 

Meanwhile, Ekta posted a video where she asks everyone “Is it a man? Is it a Superman? What is it, guys?” To this, they all reply “It’s a baby!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ektarkapoor)

 

Have a look at the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

 

Anita and Rohit, who tied the knot in 2013, had announced the pregnancy in October in an Instagram post.

Anita is a known TV face with shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Kkavyanjali’ and ‘Naagin’ to her credit. 

