हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen didn't want to be linked to Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen

Hollywood actress and the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reveals why she didn't want to be linked to her super popular twins.

Elizabeth Olsen didn&#039;t want to be linked to Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen
File photo

Los Angeles: Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who is part of the show "WandaVision", said that she wanted to change her surname initially, so people didn't associate her with her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

She said that she felt this pressure of not being recognised for her talent even when she was 10 years old.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning... and I realised very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought 'I don't want to be associated with (Mary-Kate and Ashley)', for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," she told Glamour UK magazine, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

She added that even though she did not have a word for it, she realised that people thought she got things because of her background and not talent.

"I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So, I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase (her middle name) when I become an actress'," she said

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elizabeth OlsenMary-Kate and Ashley OlsenElizabeth Olsen filmsElizabeth Olsen picsElizabeth Olsen interview
Next
Story

TV star Debina Bonnerjee urges people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

Must Watch

PT14M43S

PM Modi holds a meeting with the CMs regarding the COVID situation, gave necessary instructions