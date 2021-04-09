Elli AvrRam opens up on personal turmoil, says 'there have been times where I felt I can’t do it anymore'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Elli AvrRam, recently opened up about her personal struggles and emotional turmoil she endured in the past two years in an interview.



In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, Elli AvrRam spoke about her obstacle-ridden journey in Bollywood as she called it "extremely difficult", adding that "everyone who manages it should get a separate award for it."



She confessed that she had moments where she "couldn't do it anymore". The actress explained that being alone, without the support of her family, made it much harder to carry on in the cut-throat Bollywood industry.



Elli added, “It’s extremely difficult. I feel, everyone who manage it should get a separate award for it. You have to be so strong mentally and physically to be able to carry on and not give up. Personally, there have been times where I’ve felt I can’t do it anymore, and that’s only because I don’t have my family here. When family is physically around, it’s easier to go through struggles, but alone it’s much harder.”



The actress also opened about her darkest time - when her brother was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. Fortunately, he was on the road to recovery a year later and this was when Elli found her happiness again.



“2019 was terrible and extremely emotionally tough because my brother was diagnosed with brain tumour. My brother is everything for me. That’s when my deep journey started in terms of questioning life. By the beginning of 2020, we received good news and it lead to brighter days for us. So, my 2020 has been all about gratitude and enjoying every single moment in life,” she said.



On the work front, the 30-year-old featured in the film 'Malang' in 2020 and made her Tamil debut with the film 'Paris Paris' this year. She will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the song 'Har Funn Maula for his upcoming film 'Koi Jaane Na'.