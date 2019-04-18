close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam slays the casual look in black—Pics

Former Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam looked pretty in black and nailed the casual look

Elli AvrRam slays the casual look in black—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Elli AvrRam was spotted in Bandra recently and the paps went crazy clicking her. The former Bigg Boss contestant looked pretty in black and nailed the casual look. Elli wore a black crop top that she paired with leggings and shoes. Her million dollar smile makes it hard to take eyes off her.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Beautiful, isn't she?

In December last year, Elli gave a sassy twist to Urmila Matondkar's 'Chamma Chamma' song. A reprised version of the song featuring the beautiful Elli was unveiled and fans couldn't stop going gaga over her.  With her terrific dance moves and captivating appearance, Elli won a million hearts with the song that was released as a part of the film 'Fraud Saiyaan'.

For the unversed, Elli made her debut in Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, along with Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

She became a household name after participating in season 7 of popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Tags:
Elli AvrRamElli AvrRam picsBigg BossMickey Virus actressElli Avram Bigg Boss
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan is a Game of Thrones fan—This is how we know

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Deshhit: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha joins wife Poonam's roadshow