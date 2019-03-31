Elton John spurns hotels owned by Sultan of Brunei

Los Angeles: Legendary singer Elton John has joined Hollywood star George Clooneys call for a boycott of nine hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei, after the Southeast Asian leaders nation enacted new laws making homosexual acts punishable by death, starting April 3.

"I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect - as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world," John said in a statement on Saturday.

The Grammy-winning singer and founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation went on to commend Clooney for speaking out on the issue, reports deadline.com.

"Discrimination on the basis of sexuality is plain wrong and has no place in any society. That's why I commend my friend, George Clooney, for taking a stand and calling out the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry now being enshrined in law in the nation of Brunei, a place where gay people are brutalized or worse," the statement continued.

Clooney had criticised Brunei's announcement that the country will impose the death penalty for gay sex or adultery.