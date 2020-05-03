Eminent Kannada poet KS Nissar Ahmed dies at 84

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada poet and Padma Shri Awardee, KS Nissar Ahmed died on Sunday at the age of 84.

Known as "Nityotsava Kavi" (Nityotsava poet) Ahmed, passed away at his residence in the city, sources said.

He was battling cancer and was hospitalised for some time, they said adding that his son too had died of the disease recently in the US.

Ahmed had become the household name through his Nityotsava poem "Jogada siri belakinalli...." which went on to become a popular song.

His works include Nityotsava, Sanje Aidara Male, Nenedavara Manadalli, Naanemba Parakeeya, Manasu Gandhi Bazaru, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu among others.

Born at Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural, he was a post-graduate in Geology and worked as a Geologist.

He also worked as a lecturer of Geology at Central College in Bengaluru, also in Chitradurga and at Sahyadri college in Shivamogga.

He is a recipient of awards like Padma Shri, Rajyotsava, Pampa, Kannada Sahitya Academy awards among several others.

He was the chair of 73rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Shivamogga and had the pride of inaugurating the 407th edition of Mysuru Dasara.

Condoling the death of Ahmed, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed it as an "irreparable loss" to the state and Kannada literary world.