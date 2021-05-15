Emraan Hashmi spills the beans on Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt split

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up on the Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt split to a leading daily. Considering the two are part of his family and he has extensively worked with the duo's production house Vishesh Films in the past, Emraan expressed that he wishes they come back together for a film.

He told the Times Of India, "I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though."

When asked about the reason behind their split, he explained, "But to answer your question, well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before 'Mumbai Saga'. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt."

Vishesh film was founded by Mukesh Bhatt in 1987. Later, in the 90s, Mahesh Bhatt joined the production banner as a full-time creative head. However, the duo is no more involved in a professional partnership.

Emraan Hashmi is the grandson of Meherbano Mohammad Ali, an actress, who was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, the mother of producers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Hence, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are Hashmi's uncles and Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are his cousins.

On the work front, the 'Mr. X' actor was last seen in the action-thriller film 'Mumbai Saga' directed by Sanjay Gupta and will next be seen in the mystery thriller film 'Chehre' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.