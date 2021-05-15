हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi spills the beans on Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt split

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi revealed that he wishes the duo would reunite for a film.

Emraan Hashmi spills the beans on Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt split
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up on the Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt split to a leading daily. Considering the two are part of his family and he has extensively worked with the duo's production house Vishesh Films in the past, Emraan expressed that he wishes they come back together for a film.

He told the Times Of India, "I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though."

When asked about the reason behind their split, he explained, "But to answer your question, well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before 'Mumbai Saga'. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt."

Vishesh film was founded by Mukesh Bhatt in 1987. Later, in the 90s, Mahesh Bhatt joined the production banner as a full-time creative head. However, the duo is no more involved in a professional partnership.

Emraan Hashmi is the grandson of Meherbano Mohammad Ali, an actress,  who was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, the mother of producers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Hence, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are Hashmi's uncles and Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are his cousins.

On the work front, the 'Mr. X' actor was last seen in the action-thriller film 'Mumbai Saga' directed by Sanjay Gupta and will next be seen in the mystery thriller film 'Chehre' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Emraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi interviewMahesh Bhatt Mukesh Bhatt splitMahesh BhattMukesh BhattVishesh Films
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan orders 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, provides ventilators to BMC amid COVID crisis

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day