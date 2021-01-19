Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan says Rhea Chakraborty 'was an innocent victim of a very twisted design'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The shocking demise of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came under the scanner after some of her personal messages came out in public domain and late actor's family accused her in the FIR.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan recently replied to a tweet supporting Rhea. He wrote: She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, some staff members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a few others were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik and some other accused were later granted bail.

After coming out of the jail, Rhea Chakraborty has been spotted in the city on a couple of occasions.