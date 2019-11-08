Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'The Body' to release on Dec 13

close

"The Body" is based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming suspense thriller, "The Body", will release on December 13. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller "El Cuerpo".

"The Body" revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue. the film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled the movie's official poster in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.

"This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th," Emraan wrote on Instagram.

"The Body" is based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

 

