Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song

Singer B Praak will lend his voice to the song. The music video featuring Emraan Hashmi will be released in upcoming months.

Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After 'Lut Gaye', actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the music video of a new song, which will be sung by none other than B Praak.

Also, actor Sahher Bambba will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan in the upcoming track.

Sharing her thoughts about working with Emraan and collaborating with B Praak, Sahher said, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true. I have been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine."

The video will be released in the upcoming months. 

Emraan HashmiLut GayeB PraakSahher Bambba
