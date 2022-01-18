Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song

Mumbai: After 'Lut Gaye', actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the music video of a new song, which will be sung by none other than B Praak.

Also, actor Sahher Bambba will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan in the upcoming track.

Sharing her thoughts about working with Emraan and collaborating with B Praak, Sahher said, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true. I have been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine."

The video will be released in the upcoming months.

