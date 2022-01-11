हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bob Saget

End of an era: Priyanka Chopra mourns the demise of Bob Saget

Bob Saget, best known for his portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House', was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

End of an era: Priyanka Chopra mourns the demise of Bob Saget
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: The news of comedian Bob Saget's demise has left actor Priyanka Chopra extremely saddened.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka wrote, "End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget."

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Bob Saget's family said in a statement.

Bob Saget, 65, had just started a new comedy tour across the US, in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

