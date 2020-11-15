हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Soumitra Chatterjee

End of an era: Soumitra Chatterjee dies, celebs mourn the iconic actor's demise

Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85 on Sunday. He was hospitalised over 40 days ago in Kolkata.

End of an era: Soumitra Chatterjee dies, celebs mourn the iconic actor&#039;s demise
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, died in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 85. 

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was hospitalised over 40 days ago in Kolkata after testing positive for coronavirus. He later tested negative for the virus, but the condition of the veteran actor had remained a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was Covid-19 encephalopathy. His consciousness level had went down significantly since Friday. 

The iconic actor's death is being mourned by celebs across the country. 

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted to say, "Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!

Richa Chadha shared a photo of Soumitra Chatterjee with Satyajit Ray and wrote that his death comes as a "big loss to the world of cinema and art."

"I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It's been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace," tweeted Rahul Bose. 

Bengali actor Parambrata has requested the media to not call him for a "reaction". He said,  "This pain, is too personal. This loss doesn't belong to words, belongs to me alone."

Filmmaker Prosit Roy also paid his tribute to Soumita Chatterjee.

For filmmaker Onir, it's the "end of era for Bengali cinema." 

Soumitra Chatterjee's last rites will take place later today with full state honours, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said.

