Entertainment News: Aamir Khan's adorable pics with Gippy Grewal's toddler go viral on social media!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is these days busy shooting for his upcoming ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.

A portion of the movie has been extensively shot in Chandigarh. Recently, pictures of Aamir posing with Punjabi heartthrob Gippy Grewal from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' went viral on social media.

In fact, Gippy shared the photos where Aamir can be seen embracing the adorable baby Gurbaaz Singh Grewal (Gippy's son). The photo caption reads, “#LalSinghChadda GurbaazSinghGrewal #aamirkhan Bhaji #respect”

Aren't the clicks simply awwdorable?

Aamir is standing at the backdrop of lush green farms of Punjab. The actor will be seen playing a Sikh man named Laal Singh Chaddha in the movie.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.