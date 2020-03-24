Entertainment News: After coronavirus COVID-19 treatment, Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson feel better at home - Check health update

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to have opened up on being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both were treated for the COVID-19 and stayed in isolation. After sharing the news about the illness with the world, the power couple decided to give a health update via social media to their fans.

Tom Hanks recently took to social media, once again sharing his health update with everyone. He tweeted:

The superstar tested positive for novel Coronavirus recently and on Thursday (March 12, 2020) the actor made the announcement through social media.

He was shooting in Australia for Baz Luhrmanna's movie on legendary musician Elvis Presley. He will be seen playing talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.