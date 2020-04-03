Entertainment News: Did you miss 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai's traditional look this Ram Navami? See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rashami Desai wished her fans on Ram Navami which was celebrated on April 2 this year. The former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and one of the finalists made sure to stun her fans in her traditional avatar for the special festival.

Rashami took to Instagram and shared a few captures donning a desi look in beautiful pastel shade Patiala salwar and kurta with an embellished dupatta. Also, we love her jewellery pick with the salwar-kameez. She wished her fans a very Happy Ram Navami with these posts:

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated across the globe to commemorate the birthday of Lord Rama. The day is marked to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama and it coincides with the Chaitra Navratri. It falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of Chaitra month (March-April).

Several celebrities thronged social media to extend their wishes on Ram Navami and some like Anushka Sharma even shared the prasad (Puri, Halwa and black chana chhole) pictures and Kangana Ranaut shared her insights into what makes Lord Ram the most important icon of our times.

On the work front, Rashami is these days seen in Balaji Telefilms' backed 'Naagin 4' - the superhit supernatural fiction show by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.