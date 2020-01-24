Entertainment News: Inside pics of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan holding 'bride' Katrina Kaif's hand at wedding call for a freeze-frame!

New Delhi: The internet went crazy when legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture of him with wife Jaya Bachchan, South legends Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu. He called it an iconic moment as they got to work together for a common brand.

Now, adding more fun and star power to the picture happens to be none other than Katrina Kaif. Remember her recent picture from the sets of a project where she's dressed as the bride went viral? Well, turns out she too was a part of the same shoot along with Big B and others.

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Bachchan senior shared the pictures and beautifully penned his thoughts in his blog.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's blog here.

A fan club of the actor also shared the pictures from this blog on Instagram.

Katrina, dressed as a bride looks breathtaking and Big B, Jaya Bachchan as her parents, holding her hands at the wedding calls for a freeze-frame.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in director Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar.