Entertainment News: Inside pics of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan holding 'bride' Katrina Kaif's hand at wedding call for a freeze-frame!

New Delhi: The internet went crazy when legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture of him with wife Jaya Bachchan, South legends Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu. He called it an iconic moment as they got to work together for a common brand.
Now, adding more fun and star power to the picture happens to be none other than Katrina Kaif. Remember her recent picture from the sets of a project where she's dressed as the bride went viral? Well, turns out she too was a part of the same shoot along with Big B and others.
T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..
Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu
Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada
Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020
Bachchan senior shared the pictures and beautifully penned his thoughts in his blog.
A fan club of the actor also shared the pictures from this blog on Instagram.
and the tragedies continue and bring immense sadness .. and uncertainty .. and fear and questions .. unanswered they remain dangling ominously above , perhaps to drop by any moment with explanations .. but explanations do not the soul be in satisfaction .. saturated at times yes, but never fulfilled . . and when time spills over in the distress and pain the valves shut .. pain in its invisibility , beckons towards other and others .. and the others be the cycle of work .. work that life believes be the moving time wheel . . work belies the conditions that profession and professionalism declares .. it never reads the conditioning of the mind or body .. it simply and merely seeks the act of demanded professional attribute . . so be it . . read not the body and the smile and the laughter of dance . . read within . . the within remains veiled in the disguise of the profession . .
and work takes us to wedding . . getting her married off . . subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for . . BUT the most historic moment for Jaya and me is this : 3 super star sons of 3 Legendary, Iconic Father's of the Indian Film Industry . . from the left Nagarjuna , son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao , idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema .. Shivaraj Kumar , son of legendary and Iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema .. and extreme right , Prabhu deva , son of the Legendary, Idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil Cinema . . all of us working together in one project for a common client . . what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression . . I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara . . but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now . . I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny ! their Father's were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again . . a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst . . good night . .
Katrina, dressed as a bride looks breathtaking and Big B, Jaya Bachchan as her parents, holding her hands at the wedding calls for a freeze-frame.
On the work front, Katrina will be seen in director Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar.