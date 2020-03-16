हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Entertainment news: James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Olga Kurylenko, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film 'Quantum of Solace' and 2013's sci-fi movie 'Oblivion', took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

Entertainment news: James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@olgakurylenkoofficial

Los Angeles: Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and 2013's sci-fi movie "Oblivion", took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for "almost a week".

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window.

"I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she added.

Kurylenko is the latest name from the international entertainment industry to have contracted the COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

Last week, actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson previously tested positive for the illness. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection over the weekend.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus outbreakOlga Kurylenkojames bond actor Olga Kurylenko
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower love on girlfriends Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in pic going viral

Must Watch

PT20M13S

Imran Khan's Aide Participates in SAARC Video Conference on Coronavirus