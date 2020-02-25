Entertainment news: Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance as she dances to Piya Tose Naina Laage Re - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday elated the internet with a video of herself practicing Kathak on the hit track 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re' and trust us when we say her moves and expressions are on point. She is elegance personified in the video, at the end of which she loses balance but compensates with a dramatic expression.

"When you lose balance so you have to improve an over dramatic end," is how Janhvi captioned her post.

Watch the video here:

Much wow, Janhvi!

Over the time, Janhvi has won hearts with posts her belly dance and now this Kathak performance. Needless to say, the actresses' fans couldn't have asked for more.

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, debuted in the film industry in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'. Her next two films are 'RoohiAfza' and 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. She has also signed up for Karan's period drama 'Takht'.

On Sridevi's death anniversary on Monday (February 24), Janhvi remembered her mother by posting an old picture of the two together and wrote, "Miss you everyday."

Sridevi died at the age of 58 by accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai in 2018.