हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Entertainment News: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays as cop lady in this slow-mo video from 'Angrezi Medium' – Watch

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal part and this is the first time that the two will be seen together on the big screen.

Entertainment News: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays as cop lady in this slow-mo video from &#039;Angrezi Medium&#039; – Watch

New Delhi: Talented actor Irrfan Khan's big release 'Angrezi Medium' is up for release on March 13, 2020. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal part and this is the first time that the two will be seen together on the big screen. Therefore, the excitement level is sky high!

The movie is helmed by Homi Adajania. Kareena, who recently made her Instagram debut makes sure to keep her fans in a happy space by posting interesting stuff regularly. She recently shared a slow-mo video shot by 'Angrezi Medium' director Homi. Bebo slays in her cop lady avatar.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh how I love slo mo shots... captured by the mad @homster

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Isn't she looking simply stunning?

In 'Angrezi Medium', Irrfan Khan plays a character named Champak, a loving father, who can go to any heights to fulfil the dreams of his academically bright daughter Radhika Madan aka Tarika.

Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi Kiku Sharda and several other known faces form a solid supporting cast. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it and is expected to fly high much like the original 'Hindi Medium' (2017).

Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

 

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanKareena Kapoor KhanKareenaAngrezi MediumHomi Adajania
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Rohman Shawl's confession of 'Ishq' for Sushmita Sen is all things love!

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Difference between Coronavirus and Flu, know here