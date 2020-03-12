Entertainment News: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays as cop lady in this slow-mo video from 'Angrezi Medium' – Watch

New Delhi: Talented actor Irrfan Khan's big release 'Angrezi Medium' is up for release on March 13, 2020. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal part and this is the first time that the two will be seen together on the big screen. Therefore, the excitement level is sky high!

The movie is helmed by Homi Adajania. Kareena, who recently made her Instagram debut makes sure to keep her fans in a happy space by posting interesting stuff regularly. She recently shared a slow-mo video shot by 'Angrezi Medium' director Homi. Bebo slays in her cop lady avatar.

In 'Angrezi Medium', Irrfan Khan plays a character named Champak, a loving father, who can go to any heights to fulfil the dreams of his academically bright daughter Radhika Madan aka Tarika.

Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi Kiku Sharda and several other known faces form a solid supporting cast. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it and is expected to fly high much like the original 'Hindi Medium' (2017).

Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London.

