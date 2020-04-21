हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karishma Tanna

Entertainment news: Karishma Tanna aces the inversion yoga pose

In a photograph shared on Instagram, Karishma can be seen in hot pants and a sports bra pulling off the pose with ease.

Entertainment news: Karishma Tanna aces the inversion yoga pose
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Mumbai: Actors and celebrities have been busy honing new skills during the lockdown, and television actress Karishma Tanna is no different. She has aced the complicated inversion pose of yoga, going by her new social media post.

In a photograph shared on Instagram, Karishma can be seen in hot pants and a sports bra pulling off the pose with ease.

"Sometimes you have to let life turn you upside down, so u can learn how to live right side up!" she captioned the image.

Karishma's efforts left her friends stunned, who rooted for her at the comment section.

Actress Lauren Gottlieb wrote: "Get it girl!"

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar said: "Whoaaaaaaaaa so good"

While Aamna Sharif mentioned: "Wowww"

The pose was recently tried by "Jawaani Jaaneman" actress Alaya F. She got the complicated pose right after a few failed attempts, she informed, adding that she was inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

On the work front, Karishma is currently the part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10).

The new season is shot in Bulgarian landscapes with actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

 

Karishma Tannakarishma tanna picskarishma tanna instagram post
Pic of ‘Mohabbatein’ actresses Preeti Jhangiani and Kim Sharma from 20 years ago goes viral
