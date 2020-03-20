हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Entertainment News: Kriti Sanon's BTS dance video on Aishwarya Rai's 'Kajra Re' is a must watch!

Dressed in lime green Lucknawi kurta and white palazzo pants, Kriti practised the dance moves with perfection. 

Entertainment News: Kriti Sanon&#039;s BTS dance video on Aishwarya Rai&#039;s &#039;Kajra Re&#039; is a must watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Kriti Sanon is quite a sensation on social media. With as many as 29.8 million followers on Instagram, the actress sure knows how to stay on top of her game. Kriti recently took to her Insta handle and posted a Behind-The-Scene (BTS) video of her dance act for Zee Cine Awards 2020. 

Kriti Sanon shared a sneak-peek video of her dance act on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's popular song 'Kajra Re'. She performed the dance act on the stage of Zee Cine Awards 2020 event. And this sneak-peek act proves Kriti set the stage on fire with electric dance moves. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sneak Peak of my #ZeeCineAwards2020 performance!! #BTS #Throwback #Kajrare

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Dressed in lime green Lucknawi kurta and white palazzo pants, Kriti practised the dance moves with perfection. 

This year, Zee Cine Awards 2020 were cancelled for the general public and media amid the coronavirus outbreak. It was however shot as a televised show. 

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Mimi' which is a film by Laxman Utekar and happens to be a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress is busy shooting for the film these days. In fact, she shared a picture from the sets of 'Mimi'. 

In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she will be seen playing a mom on-screen. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play pivotal parts in 'Mimi'. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it.

 

Kriti Sanonkriti sanon videokajra re songAishwarya RaiZee Cine Awards 2020
