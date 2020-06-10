हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Entertainment News: Mira Rajput reveals her 'afternoon' date

On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bar of milk chocolate. More than the image, it was Mira's hilarious caption that caught the attention of netizens.

Entertainment News: Mira Rajput reveals her &#039;afternoon&#039; date

Mumbai: It seems actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is a sweet tooth.

On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bar of milk chocolate. More than the image, it was Mira's hilarious caption that caught the attention of netizens.

"Date with you every afternoon," Mira captioned the post.

Amid the lockdown, the mother of two children -- Misha and Zain -- has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities. Mira has been utilising her lockdown days by helping her children hone their drawing skills and also experimenting with new dishes.

A few days ago, Mira recalled her college days. She is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi.

 

