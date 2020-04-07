Entertainment News: On World Health Day, Sonali Bendre shares her 'secret formula' of boosting immunity - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre decided to share her 'secret formula' of boosting immunity on social media, and what better day than today - World Health Day. The braveheart, who battled high-grade cancer which had metastasised. She stayed in New York for almost a year and came back giving it a tough fight.

As the world grapples with the deadly novel coronavirus, building immunity seems like a top priority right now. Therefore, on World Health Day, Sonali took to Instagram and shared what kept her going through her chemotherapy sessions and helped her boost her immunity.

Her video caption reads: Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity.

#WorldHealthDay

Sonali Bendre returned to Mumbai from NYC in 2019. She kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease and documented each development - from diagnosis, going bald to chemotherapy - she shared everything on social media, enlightening the readers.

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO).