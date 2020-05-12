Entertainment news: Poonam Pandey denies 'arrest' rumours for violating lockdown, says had a movie marathon - Watch

New Delhi: A day after it was reported that controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey had been booked in Mumbai for violating the lockdown rules along with her friend Sam Ahmad Bombay, she has reacted to the news.

Poonam took to her Instagram and in a fresh video denied getting arrested for lockdown violations. In the caption of the video, she wrote: Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night.

Earlier, it was reported that an FIR was registered against Pandey and a person (Sam) accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police. She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, an official told PTI.

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if Indian Team won the trophy.