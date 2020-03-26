Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra takes up Safe Hands Challenge and sings a 20-sec song by Nick Jonas - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the novel deadly coronavirus scare taking over the world, everyone has been advised to follow social distancing and maintain healthy hand hygiene. So, the World Health Organisation (WHO) initiated Safe Hands Challenge to create awareness about the pandemic flu. The person taking up the challenge needs to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video on social media, nominating three others to take it up. is P

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have taken it up and shared their respective videos on various social media platforms. After Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty, now it Priyanka Chopra's turn to wash hands and share it with the world.

The global icon posted the Safe Hands Challenge video on Instagram and even sang a song co-written by hubby and international music sensation Nick Jonas. Watch it here:

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movies and TV shoots have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 20,000 lives worldwide so far.