Entertainment News: Throwback to the time when Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' dance at Zee Cine Awards set the stage burning - Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a popular name in Bollywood - all thanks to her incredible dance move and stunning looks! The actress has over a period of time proved her mettle and wowed the audiences with her unmatched dancing skills.

Nora, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and posted a throwback video from Zee Cine Award 2019 when she grooved to her chartbuster song 'Dilbar'. The song became a huge hit upon its release and Nora became the 'Dilbar girl'.

Watch it here:

Her scintillating dance moves are pepping up the audience. It's her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor.

The remix version of 'Dilbar' has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka.

The actress-dancer recently has become the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world on Instagram with a whopping 13 million followers.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.