Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff teases a glimpse of Disha Patani from 'Baaghi 3' song!

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next big actioner 'Baaghi 3' starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The buzz around the film is palpable as fans are excited to watch some adrenaline-pumping action on-screen.

To add to the ongoing 'Baaghi 3' madness, the makers decided to bring in Disha Patani to the dance floor and who would want to miss the opportunity to watch rumoured couple groove together?

Well, Tiger Shroff teased a perfect song still featuring Disha Patani and we bet you won't bat an eyelid. Why? Disha's face is covered with a hand but she looks super hot in the dance number titled 'Do You Love Me'.

Although both Disha and Tiger often hang out together in and around the city yet they have always maintained the 'just friends' stance in public. Together they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' which was a super hit at the Box Office.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' series which first released in 2016. The film has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. It has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment respectively.

'Baaghi 3' screenplay is written by Farhad Samji and will open in theatres on March 6, 2020.