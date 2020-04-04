Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff's version of Keanu Reeves's 'Matrix' has got internet hooked - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff's version of Keanu Reeves's 'Matrix' has got internet hooked - Watch

Tiger Shroff took to social media and shared a wonderfully edited video with his celebrity action trainer Kuldeep Shashi. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Tiger Shroff has emerged as one of the most bankable actors. With 'War' and 'Baaghi 3' turning out to be blockbuster hits, Tiger is on a roll. At present, when everyone is following lockdown and exploring their other creative sides at home, the actor watched back-to-back three 'Matrix' movies. 

A big Hollywood movie buff, Tiger is known for his sleek action stunts. Trained in martial arts from a young age, Tiger Shroff does fly and kick high like none. 

He took to social media and shared a wonderfully edited video with his celebrity action trainer Kuldeep Shashi. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back. Tribute to #theone. @kuldeepshashi @shariquealy_

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

And it got an appreciative nod from rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too, who dropped a comment on Tiger's timeline. Fans also hailed his action and showered praise on him.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie did fabulous business at the Box Office and could have done even better but suffered because of the pandemic virus outbreak. The venture is helmed by Ahmed Khan. 

 

Tiger ShroffDisha PataniKeanu ReevesMatrix
