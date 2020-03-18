Entertainment news: Tom Hanks, who returned home after coronavirus treatment, has 'good news', 'bad news'

Los Angeles: A day after Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were released from a hospital in Australia, the actor shared "good news" and "bad news" from his house isolation.

Taking to Instagram on March 17, the 63-year-old wrote: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

He then jokingly added: "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."

In the post, the "Inferno" star also reacted to fans' debate over his vegemite consumption caused by his Sunday post.

"But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he noted before taking a jab at the typewriter he brought along for the trip which was ironically labelled "corona."

He ended his post with positive message that read: "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

Hanks' update came just one day after his son Chet shared that Tom and Rita have left hospital to self-quarantine themselves in a rented house in Queensland.

"Quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital. They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," the 29-year-old said in an Instagram video.

Reminding that "panicking isn't necessary," Chet also pleaded with others not to be selfish amid the pandemic.

"I think if you went to the grocery store and hoarded all water and the toilet paper for yourself, you're the problem. You should just think more of others for once… I know this is crazy, but I'm just wishing everyone the best and we're gonna to get through this."

Hanks, who is in Australia to film Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley movie, came out with the announcement that he and his wife had been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he shared at the time.