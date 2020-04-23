Entertainment News: TV actress Aashka Goradia's throwback pole dancing video has got internet hooked - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television face, actress Aashka Goradia has worked in several hit daily soaps. She is now majorly into fitness and yoga. In fact, Aashka and her American businessman husband Brent Goble practice couple yoga to maintain a healthy body and mind.

Their pictures often break the internet giving major relationship goals. But this time, it is one of her throwback videos where she can be seen acing the pole dance. Aashka beautifully moves donning a red two-piece.

Watch it here:

The telly actress became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' productions' 'Kkusum' in 2003. Aashka gained massive popularity for portraying the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. The actress even participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestants that year.

She tied the knot with Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. Aashka had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.