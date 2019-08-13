Envy-inducing pics from Jacqueline Fernandez's Sri Lanka trip

New Delhi: A look at actress Jacqueline Fernandez's latest Instagram posts will surely give you major travel goals. She is currently in Sri Lanka, her home country, for a work-cum-leisure trip and the pictures are so, so envy-inducing. Jacqueline also celebrated her 34th birthday chilling on the beaches of Sri Lanka with her team.

Dressed in a chic yellow dress, Jacqueline recently treated us to pictures of herself from a cruise. She is also accompanied by her parents Elroy Fernandez and Kim Fernandez.

"My family, my friends, my team always and forever.. thank you for being there for me through it all, we struggled at the bottom now we here!! United we rise, united we grow! love you my peepsssssss!!!!" she captioned one of her posts.

The latest post features Jacqueline in a white thigh high-slit gown and she looks like a million bucks.

Take a look at the pictures from Jacqueline's birthday-special trip to Sri Lanka.

"High tides and good vibes," read the caption of her other post.

On the work front, Jacqueline, who was last seen in 'Race 3', has Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive' in the pipeline. She is all set to make her debut in digital space debut with Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer', directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.