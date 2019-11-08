Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' sizzles in a black and white photoshoot—See inside

New Delhi: Erica Fernandes, who plays the leading role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' is quite a popular celeb on social media as well. Recently, she shared one of her black and white pictures from a photoshoot and we must say, she is looking simply breathtaking.

Erica enjoys over 2.3 million followers on Instagram who eagerly wait for her regular updates. She shared a black and white photo with the caption: “Your energy introduces you even before you speak #ericafernandes #ejf #positivevibesonly #peace #love #photography #happiness #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography”

The beauty that she is, the brilliant black and white photo has been liked by as many as 187,616 users so far.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and stars Parth Samthaan (Anurag) in lead opposite Erica.

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.