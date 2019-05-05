close

Hina Khan

Erica Fernandes-Hina Khan's underwater pics are breaking the internet-See inside

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

Erica Fernandes-Hina Khan&#039;s underwater pics are breaking the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Two of the most sought after actresses in the television industry, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan are bonding big time on the sets of their daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay.  The actresses took to their Instagram handles to share their underwater selfies and it will totally blow your mind.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Swimming my heart out, Here comes mine."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

While Erica captioned her pic, "Wattababy #waterbaby #pooltime #ejf #summervibes #westin."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wattababy #waterbaby #pooltime #ejf #summervibes #westin

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Erica plays the lead character of Prerna in the reprised version of the show while Pooja plays Nivedita Basu Sengupta. Their characters are hugely popular amongst the audiences who have showered them with utmost love.

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

A few days back, she bagged the best negative actor trophy at the Indian Telly Awards.

 

Hina KhanErica FernandesKasautii Zindagi KayPrernaKomolika
