Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved

In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Deol has preserved the imprints of the hands and feet of her children. Esha shared a picture of the imprints of her daughter Radhya and Miraya in an Instagram post.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up! Thank you @bhavnajasra for always doing your job so well with all your heart for both my girls. Nobody can do this better than you, truly."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol)

Esha was last seen on screen in the short film "Cakewalk". In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society.

The actress married her beau Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and named her Radhya. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second child, a girl named Miraya.

 

