Esha Deol gets imprints of her children's hands, feet preserved

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Deol has preserved the imprints of the hands and feet of her children. Esha shared a picture of the imprints of her daughter Radhya and Miraya in an Instagram post.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up! Thank you @bhavnajasra for always doing your job so well with all your heart for both my girls. Nobody can do this better than you, truly."

Esha was last seen on screen in the short film "Cakewalk". In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society.

The actress married her beau Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and named her Radhya. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second child, a girl named Miraya.