Esha Deol: I am open to good scripts and roles

Mumbai: Esha Deol is on the lookout for good scripts and roles after her comeback post marriage and motherhood.

"I am open to good scripts and roles. If I am doing something then it has to be of some worth. I don't want to do the same kind of roles that I have played in my earlier movies," she said.

Esha recently bagged the Best Actress Award at MTV IWMBUZZ Digital Awards and the Society Iconic Indian Award for her performance in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short film "Cakewalk". She plays Shilpa Sen, a Kolkata-based chef in the film, which also stars Tarun Malhotra and Anindita Bose.

"I knew people would watch Shilpa Sen and her journey. When Ram Kamal narrated the story, I decided that this story will touch the hearts of working women," she said.

The 38-year-old actress, who is a mother of two, wants to balance motherhood and work so that she can give due attention to both.

"I am a completely different person today because of my lovely daughters. I would like to continue my work and also make sure that I give my hundred percent to my daughters. I will take them along to my shoots and spend time when I am not working," Esha said.