हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure as she poses on the beach

Actress Esha Gupta took to social media to share a new picture of herself posing on the beach.

Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure as she poses on the beach
Credit: Instagram/ @egupta

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Friday shared a stunning picture flaunting perfect curves in a post she has shared on social media.

Esha posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a beach.

To caption the image, Esha wrote: "Flow."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Guupta (@egupta)

 

Esha, who is known for her work in films such as Jannat 2, Rustom, Commando 2 and Baadshaho among many other films, often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.

The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2" last year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Esha GuptaEsha Gupta picsEsha Gupta Instagram
Next
Story

Selena Gomez begins 2021 with new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M44S

Kiska Bengal: Will Satabdi Roy leave TMC?