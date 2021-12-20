Esha Gupta has fan moment as she is hosted by tennis legend Rafael Nadal: PIC

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta, who is currently stationed in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and his family recently. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (December 19). Esha wrote, “Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad #fanmoment,” the actress wrote with a heart and a ‘goat’ emoji. Goat stands for ‘Greatest of all times’.

Rafael’s sister Maribel Nadal commented on Esha’s post and wrote, “Nice photo it was nice to meet you! See you soon”. Actor Arjun Kapoor also liked the picture.

Last week, Esha attended another sporting event. The actress posted pictures from a Formula 1 racing event at Yas Marina Circuit near Abu Dhabi. The 36 years old opted for a brown pants suit that she wore sans a bra. While some fans drooled over the hot pictures others trolled her look.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the thriller web series ‘Nakaab’ along with Mallaika Sherawat on MX Player.

