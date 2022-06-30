NewsLifestylePeople
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who has been in headlines for her steamy scenes with Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha's 'Aahram 3', treated her fans with some stunning pictures of herself. The actress looked pristine in a white body-hugging outfit and flaunted her hourglass figure. The actress, who has been ruling the social media since last few days with her steamy photos, certainly knows how to remain in the limelight.

Esha looked breathtaking as she posed on the floor in the white outfit that came with a stylish back and showcased her sensuous figure. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esha, who is blessed with one of the hottest figure in the tinsel town, shared another video of herself, showcasing her boundless charm. She looked absolutely bewitching in this video. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esha had recently dropped a series of her photos and video from her recent trip to Miami. The 36-year-old went for a holiday with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar and raised the temperature on the intenet by sharing her bikini-clad photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'. 

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  
 

 

