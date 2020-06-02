हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta makes a sizzling comeback on Instagram, days after her account was hacked

In the latest picture, Esha can be seen posing in a denim jacket and black shorts. Her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar was one of the first ones to share a heart emoji on the post and Esha replied with another heart emoji.

Esha Gupta makes a sizzling comeback on Instagram, days after her account was hacked
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta has returned to Instagram in a sultry avatar, days after she claimed her account was hacked. She has deleted all her previous posts. In the latest picture, Esha can be seen posing in a denim jacket and black shorts. She has kept her hair open. The actress used a butterfly emoji to describe her sizzling comeback on the photo-sharing app.

Esha’s 5 million followers seem to have loved her post and dropped hearts and fire emojis. Her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar was one of the first ones to share a heart emoji on the post and Esha replied with another heart emoji.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

Last week, Esha`s Instagram posts suddenly disappeared from her feed. She later took to her Instagram Stories to share that while she was fine, her account was hacked.

"Guys, don`t panic, I’m absolutely fine.. account kept getting hacked over the last 3 days.. Trying to get as many posts back as possible.. will be up and running soon.. Thank you for all those checking up on me. #stayhomestaysafe," she wrote.

On work front, Esha was recently seen as in the web show ‘REJCTX2’ while her next film is ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

