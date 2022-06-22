NewsLifestylePeople
Esha Gupta teases her sizzling look in a black dress, fans can't keep calm!

Esha Gupta wore a black dress with way too many side cuts at the waist, flaunting her toned body. And fans were quick to notice her tattoo. Celebrating the honour of 'Most Desirable Women Of The Year,' Esha paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and light makeup.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
  • Esha shared drop-dead gorgeous 'too-hot-to-handle' pictures on Instagram wearing a revealing black outfit.
  • She chose Jimmy Choo footwear which went great with Monot's spring/summer collection.

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is known for her perfect and fit body. On Wednesday, the stunner shared her ravishing pictures on Instagram, and needless to say that fans are loving it. Esha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her 'too-hot-to-handle' pictures on Instagram wearing a revealing black outfit. 

Esha Gupta wore a black dress with way too many side cuts at the waist, flaunting her toned body. And fans were quick to notice her tattoo. Celebrating the honour of 'Most Desirable Women Of The Year,' Esha paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and light makeup. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She chose Jimmy Choo footwear which went great with Monot's spring/summer collection. In the caption, she wrote, "Dark and Desirable".

This is not the first time when Esha has treated her fans with such wow pictures. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style. Fans flooded the comment section of this post with fire and heart-eye emojis. 

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'

