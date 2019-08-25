close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma in awe of 'Baahubali' star Prabhas

Actress Evelyn Sharma said she is a huge fan of "Baahubali" and that she got too excited when she was offered a role in Prabhas-starrer "Saaho".

Evelyn Sharma in awe of &#039;Baahubali&#039; star Prabhas

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma said she is a huge fan of "Baahubali" and that she got too excited when she was offered a role in Prabhas-starrer "Saaho".

"Being a huge fan of 'Baahubali', you can imagine how excited I was to work with Prabhas. When I got the call from Sujeeth asking me to join 'Saaho' to play the role of Jennifer, there was only one answer: yes," Evelyn wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a photograph in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Prabhas.

"Saaho", a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30. It also features Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Tags:
Evelyn SharmasaahoPrabhas
Next
Story

Disha Patani walks the ramp in a thigh-high slit dress —Watch

Must Watch

PT1M2S

5W1H: PM Modi to attend G7 Summit; will meet Donald Trump