Evelyn Sharma in awe of 'Baahubali' star Prabhas

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma said she is a huge fan of "Baahubali" and that she got too excited when she was offered a role in Prabhas-starrer "Saaho".

"Being a huge fan of 'Baahubali', you can imagine how excited I was to work with Prabhas. When I got the call from Sujeeth asking me to join 'Saaho' to play the role of Jennifer, there was only one answer: yes," Evelyn wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a photograph in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Prabhas.

"Saaho", a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30. It also features Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.