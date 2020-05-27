हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma: People still know me best as the 'Sunny sunny' girl

Evelyn Sharma feels that people still know her best as the "Sunny sunny" girl from the 2014 film "Yaariyaan", and said that it is important to celebrate career milestones.

Evelyn Sharma: People still know me best as the &#039;Sunny sunny&#039; girl

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma feels that people still know her best as the "Sunny sunny" girl from the 2014 film "Yaariyaan", and said that it is important to celebrate career milestones.

"My debut film in Bollywood was 'From Sydney With Love'! How funny that now I am in love and engaged to a boy from Sydney! My breakthrough moment was of course with Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar," she recalled, speaking to IANS.

"Having been part big multicast films like 'Main Tera Hero' with Varun Dhawan or Imtiaz Ali's Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' has been an absolute delight," Evelyn added.

She says she will love the song "Sunny sunny" forever.

"I think people still know me best as the "Sunny sunny" girl from the film 'Yariyaan', and I will love that song forever for that fact," she added.

Over time, Evelyn has featured in 15 films.

"By now I have been in over 15 films, I think celebrating your career milestones is super important because your fans will always love you most for those roles. Another movie very close to my heart and to my fans is "Ishqedarriyaan" where I got to play a smalltown girl from Himanchal and felt deeply connected to my Indian roots," the actress said.

She added: "I also always dreamt of doing an action role and was super excited to be part of the mega-blockbuster film "Saaho", alongside Bahubali superstar Prabhas. I will always be thankful to director Sujeeth and the team for making me a part of this movie. "Saaho" was a dream come true."

Tags:
Evelyn SharmaEvelyn Sharma picsEvelyn Sharma films
Next
Story

‘Angrezi Medium’ star Radhika Madan and other actors fly out of Mumbai as flight operations resume, see the ‘new airport look’
  • 1,51,767Confirmed
  • 4,337Deaths

Full coverage

  • 56,37,991Confirmed
  • 3,52,117Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M10S

COVID-19 pandemic: Shortage of beds in Mumbai's KEM hospital