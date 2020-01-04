Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse shares pictures from her sangeet ceremony

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Nehha Pendse, who is all set to marry the love of her life Shardul Singh Bayas, shared some loved-up pictures from her sangeet ceremony with her hubby-to-be.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A little US before the big WE."

A few days ago, Nehha shared a picture featuring her and her husband-to-be, Shardul. She called it her last single kiss.

As per reports, Neha and Shardul will exchange marital vows as per Maharashtrian traditions on January 5 in Pune. Her wedding will be attended by close friends and relatives. It will reportedly be a three-day-affair.

Nehha became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 12. Although she couldn't survive for long in the house, she made many fans in her small stint.