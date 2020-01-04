हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse shares pictures from her sangeet ceremony

Popular TV actress Nehha Pendse, who is all set to marry the love of her life Shardul Singh Bayas, shared some loved-up pictures from her sangeet ceremony with her hubby-to-be.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse shares pictures from her sangeet ceremony

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Nehha Pendse, who is all set to marry the love of her life Shardul Singh Bayas, shared some loved-up pictures from her sangeet ceremony with her hubby-to-be.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A little US before the big WE."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A lim PST

A few days ago, Nehha shared a picture featuring her and her husband-to-be, Shardul. She called it her last single kiss. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As per reports, Neha and Shardul will exchange marital vows as per Maharashtrian traditions on January 5 in Pune. Her wedding will be attended by close friends and relatives. It will reportedly be a three-day-affair.

Nehha became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 12. Although she couldn't survive for long in the house, she made many fans in her small stint.

Nehha Pendseshardul bayasBigg Boss 12
