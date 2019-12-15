Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan Police

New Delhi: Reality TV actress and model Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan Police in Bundi on Sunday for allegedly making a video on late PM Jawaharlal Nehru's father Motilal Nehru.

"Model & actress Payal Rohatgi detained by Bundi police, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. SP Mamta Gupta says, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered, " ANI tweeted on Sunday.

Rajasthan: Model & actress Payal Rohatgi detained by Bundi police, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. SP Mamta Gupta says, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered." pic.twitter.com/KkKxXDwpgA — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

Payal also tweeted from her official handle about her arrest and wrote, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia."

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

Earlier, Payal was in the eye of the storm recently when she tried to communalise the Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape.