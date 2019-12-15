हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Rohatgi

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan Police

Reality TV actress and model Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan Police in Bundi on Sunday for allegedly making a video on late PM Jawaharlal Nehru's father Motilal Nehru.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan Police

New Delhi: Reality TV actress and model Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan Police in Bundi on Sunday for allegedly making a video on late PM Jawaharlal Nehru's father Motilal Nehru.

"Model & actress Payal Rohatgi detained by Bundi police, allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. SP Mamta Gupta says, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered, " ANI tweeted on Sunday.

Payal also tweeted from her official handle about her arrest and wrote, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google  Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia."

Earlier, Payal was in the eye of the storm recently when she tried to communalise the Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape.

 

 

Tags:
Payal RohatgiJawaharlal Nehrumoti lal nehru
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone back with Vin Diesel in 'xXx 4'?

Must Watch

PT32M51S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day